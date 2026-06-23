Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 129,183 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,748 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 129,183 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9,819.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,220,037 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $122,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,737 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Trending Headlines about United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: UPS announced a $48 million investment in 27 temperature-controlled freight cross-dock facilities across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Americas, expanding its healthcare logistics network and positioning the company to benefit from growing demand for refrigerated pharmaceuticals and other sensitive medical shipments. Article: UPS Extends Complex Healthcare Logistics Lead with $48 Million Investment in Temperature-Controlled Freight Cross-Dock Facilities

UPS announced a in 27 temperature-controlled freight cross-dock facilities across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Americas, expanding its healthcare logistics network and positioning the company to benefit from growing demand for refrigerated pharmaceuticals and other sensitive medical shipments. Positive Sentiment: UPS is also expanding the use of artificial intelligence across tracking, customer support, and global logistics, aiming for higher automation and better shipment visibility, which could improve efficiency and margins over time. Article: UPS Harnesses AI to Boost Network Efficiency and Shipment Visibility

UPS is also expanding the use of across tracking, customer support, and global logistics, aiming for higher automation and better shipment visibility, which could improve efficiency and margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: One report noted UPS is exploring outsourcing some UK parcel delivery work to third-party couriers, a possible cost-cutting move that may help efficiency but could also signal labor restructuring. Article: UPS explores outsourcing UK parcel delivery to third-party couriers

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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