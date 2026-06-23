Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 39,682 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,285 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 39,682 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of MSCI worth $21,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MSCI by 499.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 874,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $496,417,000 after purchasing an additional 728,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,581,055,000 after purchasing an additional 361,630 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 523,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,081,000 after purchasing an additional 265,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,380,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MSCI opened at $580.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $571.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 1-year low of $501.08 and a 1-year high of $644.68.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Key MSCI News

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price target on MSCI in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $697.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. This trade represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report).

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