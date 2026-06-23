Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 47,135 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 47,135 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $28,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $201.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:AVY opened at $157.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.97. Avery Dennison Corporation has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $199.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

See Also

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