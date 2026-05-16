CorMedix Inc $CRMD Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CorMedix Inc (NASDAQ:CRMD - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499,010 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 521,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.71% of CorMedix worth $52,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,473,494 shares of the company's stock worth $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 893,518 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,656,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,262,979 shares of the company's stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 512,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,908 shares of the company's stock worth $12,687,000 after acquiring an additional 814,964 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,700 shares of the company's stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 300,700 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CorMedix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CorMedix

Key Headlines Impacting CorMedix

Here are the key news stories impacting CorMedix this week:

CorMedix Stock Down 4.8%

CRMD stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. CorMedix Inc has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $592.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. CorMedix had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $127.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 226.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to reduce inflammation and prevent infection in critically and chronically ill patient populations. The company's lead product candidate, Neutrolin, is a catheter lock solution that combines taurolidine, heparin and citrate to prevent catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) in patients undergoing hemodialysis. Neutrolin has received market authorization in the European Union under the CE Mark and is positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for infection prevention in dialysis centers.

In addition to its lead asset, CorMedix is advancing a biochemical portfolio aimed at mitigating complications associated with peritoneal dialysis and other high-risk procedures.

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