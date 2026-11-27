Cornermen Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,474 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Cornermen Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A increased its position in Meta Platforms by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 2,763 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,777 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 33.6% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. William John Sempolinski purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total transaction of $5,720,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,351.30. The trade was a 41.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,009,600. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,006 shares of company stock valued at $106,196,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.42% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $940.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $895.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $886.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $826.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about META:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Amazon and Meta talks on Muse

Amazon and Meta are reportedly discussing whether Muse can connect to Amazon’s shopping site. Broader access could strengthen the agent’s usefulness, but no agreement has been announced. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $672.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $628.19. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $64.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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