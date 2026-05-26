Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Acquires 30,795 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 133,891.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,818 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 30,795 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 0.9% of Cornerstone Planning Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $413.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's 50-day moving average is $196.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030.

NVIDIA’s latest results continued to reinforce the AI growth narrative, with articles highlighting record revenue, strong EPS growth, and management’s confidence in sustained data-center demand through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for NVDA , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally.

Several reports pointed to upside catalysts for , including bullish price-target commentary, claims that the market is underestimating AI infrastructure spending, and views that the stock still has room to run despite its huge rally. Positive Sentiment: Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation.

Investor-friendly capital returns are also supporting sentiment, as NVIDIA boosted its dividend and approved an additional $80 billion in buybacks, signaling confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Nvidia (NVDA) Price Forecast: Pullback Tests Trend Structure

Multiple pieces focused on technical trading rather than business fundamentals, noting that NVIDIA is pulling back toward key support and that traders are watching whether the 20-day moving average holds. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance.

Broader market commentary remains split, with some articles questioning AI’s hidden costs or warning about a narrow leadership trade, which may be encouraging investors to lock in gains after the stock’s strong multi-month advance. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and competitive headlines added some caution, including reports that Jensen Huang urged Super Micro to tighten compliance amid Taiwan scrutiny and that Huawei is advancing its chip efforts, which could intensify long-term competition in semiconductors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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