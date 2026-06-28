Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 1,323.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,233 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $24,341,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,120,057 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $321,301,000 after buying an additional 820,284 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 55.2% in the first quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $90.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boston Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boston Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Boston Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here