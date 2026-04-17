Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 866.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,785 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 969 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 568 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in Netflix by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. President Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $104.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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