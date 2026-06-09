Corning Incorporated $GLW Position Lowered by Advocacy Wealth Management LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 20,518 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average of $131.37. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s multibillion-dollar partnership gives Corning a major new source of demand for optical fiber and connectivity solutions tied to AI and cloud data-center growth. Reuters article

Amazon’s multibillion-dollar partnership gives Corning a major new source of demand for optical fiber and connectivity solutions tied to AI and cloud data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: The agreement is also expected to support Corning’s U.S. manufacturing expansion, including facility investment in North Carolina and about 1,000 new jobs, which could strengthen production capacity and investor confidence. Barron's article

The agreement is also expected to support Corning’s U.S. manufacturing expansion, including facility investment in North Carolina and about 1,000 new jobs, which could strengthen production capacity and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are framing the deal as another validation of Corning’s growing exposure to the AI buildout, following earlier agreements with other large tech customers. CNBC article

Analysts and market commentary are framing the deal as another validation of Corning’s growing exposure to the AI buildout, following earlier agreements with other large tech customers. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage notes valuation concerns after the sharp rally, suggesting the stock may need continued execution and additional deal flow to sustain the move. Yahoo Finance article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 60,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,561 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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