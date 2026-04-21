Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,673 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Mizuho set a $145.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corning from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.08.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $1,953,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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