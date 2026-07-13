Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Corning were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $191.12 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.40. The company has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.54.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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