Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 4,714.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,416 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 876,819 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Corning worth $137,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $1,510,911,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Corning by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,108,384 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,500,315,000 after buying an additional 4,845,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $1,212,283,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Corning by 50.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,174,194 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,365,084,000 after buying an additional 4,446,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Corning by 29.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,730,616 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,784,361,000 after buying an additional 4,231,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Top Corning Stories

Here are a few of the latest stories about GLW:

Positive Sentiment: A report highlighted an 80-million-mile fiber deal and Corning’s planned 2027 expansion, against a backdrop of sharply higher third-quarter optical-transport purchases by large North American cloud providers. That demand could support growth, though the expansion will need to deliver. Article: Corning’s 80-Million-Mile Fiber Deal Puts Its 2027 Expansion to the Test

A report highlighted an 80-million-mile fiber deal and Corning’s planned 2027 expansion, against a backdrop of sharply higher third-quarter optical-transport purchases by large North American cloud providers. That demand could support growth, though the expansion will need to deliver. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noted that Jim Cramer favors Corning over Amphenol for fiber and included GLW among tech stocks he remains bullish on. This is a favorable opinion, rather than a company announcement or forecast. Article: Why Jim Cramer Favors Corning Over Amphenol for Fiber

Coverage noted that Jim Cramer favors Corning over Amphenol for fiber and included GLW among tech stocks he remains bullish on. This is a favorable opinion, rather than a company announcement or forecast. Negative Sentiment: Technical coverage described the rebound as testing resistance while momentum remains mixed. Separate coverage noted GLW was down 23.6% since its latest earnings report, underscoring the recent pressure on the shares. Article: GLW Rebound Tests Resistance as Momentum Stays Mixed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Trading Up 4.8%

Corning stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $132.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a materials science and manufacturing company that develops and produces specialty glass, ceramics and optical materials. Its products include display glass for televisions and other devices, durable cover glass such as Gorilla Glass, and glass and ceramic components used in telecommunications, transportation and laboratory settings. The company's businesses also make optical fiber, cable and connectivity products for communications networks; emissions-control products for vehicles; and glassware and equipment for scientific research and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

See Also

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