Corning Incorporated $GLW Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.97% of Corning worth $1,478,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,655 shares of company stock worth $12,046,561. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $177.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.26. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here