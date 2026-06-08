Corning Incorporated $GLW Stock Position Increased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,029 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 55,055 shares during the period. ING Groep NV's holdings in Corning were worth $16,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 340.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,056 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,367,000 after acquiring an additional 116,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.31.

Get Our Latest Report on GLW

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 60,655 shares of company stock worth $12,046,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $177.52 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here