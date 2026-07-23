Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Buys Shares of 102,498 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $12,517,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $131.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $153.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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