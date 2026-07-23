Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Key Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

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Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $179.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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