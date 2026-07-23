Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $37.65 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,579 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in Visa were worth $37,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $398.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $353.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $633.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $365.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.10.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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