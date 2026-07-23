Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 109,340 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,477 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 109,340 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,266 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.00.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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