Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP Stock Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042,548 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 243,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.63% of Corporacion America Airports worth $26,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 673.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 494,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,964,000 after buying an additional 430,726 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 425,585 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 181,598 shares in the last quarter. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Corporacion America Airports by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 13,565,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,715,000 after acquiring an additional 135,515 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Corporacion America Airports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company's stock.

Corporacion America Airports Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of CAAP stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corporacion America Airports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAAP

Corporacion America Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company's core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

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