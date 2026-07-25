Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,833,712 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,311,336 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up about 3.3% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 2.82% of Corteva worth $1,576,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2,764.3% during the first quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Corteva Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE CTVA opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.56. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Key Corteva News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target on Corteva to $95 from $89 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock.

Oppenheimer raised its price target on Corteva to $95 from $89 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Corteva to Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects ahead of the company’s upcoming results.

Zacks upgraded Corteva to Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects ahead of the company’s upcoming results. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Q2 earnings growth as premium seed demand, new products, and productivity gains help offset pricing and inflation pressure. Corteva Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Investors Should Expect

Analysts expect Q2 earnings growth as premium seed demand, new products, and productivity gains help offset pricing and inflation pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Corteva declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on September 1, which supports the stock’s income profile but is not a major growth catalyst. Corteva Declares Quarterly Dividend

Corteva declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on September 1, which supports the stock’s income profile but is not a major growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report Q2 earnings soon, and investors are awaiting confirmation that demand and operating efficiency trends are holding up. Corteva (CTVA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corteva

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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