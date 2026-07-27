Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,194 shares of the company's stock after selling 465,569 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Corteva worth $49,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Corteva by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 62.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.19.

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Corteva Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE CTVA opened at $89.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.99. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $89.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Key Headlines Impacting Corteva

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target on Corteva to $95 from $89 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock.

Oppenheimer raised its price target on Corteva to $95 from $89 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Corteva to Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects ahead of the company’s upcoming results.

Zacks upgraded Corteva to Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects ahead of the company’s upcoming results. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Q2 earnings growth as premium seed demand, new products, and productivity gains help offset pricing and inflation pressure. Corteva Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What Investors Should Expect

Analysts expect Q2 earnings growth as premium seed demand, new products, and productivity gains help offset pricing and inflation pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Corteva declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on September 1, which supports the stock’s income profile but is not a major growth catalyst. Corteva Declares Quarterly Dividend

Corteva declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share, payable September 15 to shareholders of record on September 1, which supports the stock’s income profile but is not a major growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company is set to report Q2 earnings soon, and investors are awaiting confirmation that demand and operating efficiency trends are holding up. Corteva (CTVA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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