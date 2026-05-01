CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,995 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 34,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $16,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 3,046.2% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance support: CoStar reported Q1 EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.18 est., revenue of $897M (up ~22.5% YoY) and said adjusted EBITDA is being raised to $780M–$820M for 2026 — signaling margin progress and stronger cash‑flow trajectory. Earnings Beat

Q1 beat and guidance support: CoStar reported Q1 EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.18 est., revenue of $897M (up ~22.5% YoY) and said adjusted EBITDA is being raised to $780M–$820M for 2026 — signaling margin progress and stronger cash‑flow trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Residential & AI tailwinds: Management highlighted residential marketplace momentum (Homes.com) and AI integration as drivers of engagement and monetization that underpin medium‑term growth and the push toward residential segment profitability. Deep Dive

Residential & AI tailwinds: Management highlighted residential marketplace momentum (Homes.com) and AI integration as drivers of engagement and monetization that underpin medium‑term growth and the push toward residential segment profitability. Positive Sentiment: Marketplace data trends steady: CoStar’s own data releases show U.S. office vacancy steady (~14%) and Apartments.com reports modest rent growth (+0.2% in April), which supports continued demand for listing/ads products. Office Vacancy

Marketplace data trends steady: CoStar’s own data releases show U.S. office vacancy steady (~14%) and Apartments.com reports modest rent growth (+0.2% in April), which supports continued demand for listing/ads products. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst buy reaffirmations remain: Some firms (e.g., BTIG) kept “buy” ratings and mid‑$50 targets, indicating a portion of sell‑side still expects meaningful upside if execution continues. Analyst Notes

Analyst buy reaffirmations remain: Some firms (e.g., BTIG) kept “buy” ratings and mid‑$50 targets, indicating a portion of sell‑side still expects meaningful upside if execution continues. Negative Sentiment: Broad target cuts and at least one bearish call: Several firms trimmed targets this week — Goldman to $54 (still “buy”), JPMorgan to $70 (overweight), Citizens Jmp to $44, Keefe to $50, Needham to $50 — and Wells Fargo cut to $33 and moved to “underweight.” The cluster of cuts reflects renewed caution on near‑term multiples and execution risk; these notes are pressuring the stock despite the operational beat. JPMorgan Cut

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $34.61 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.04.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $896.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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