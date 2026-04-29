CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,508 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 206,716 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.25% of CoStar Group worth $70,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,543 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $258,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,910,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,993,854 shares of the technology company's stock worth $421,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 730.3% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,833 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.47.

View Our Latest Report on CSGP

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 EPS beat and year‑over‑year improvement: CoStar posted adjusted EPS of $0.23, ahead of consensus (~$0.18) and up from $0.14 a year ago, signaling improving operating leverage. Read More.

Q1 EPS beat and year‑over‑year improvement: CoStar posted adjusted EPS of $0.23, ahead of consensus (~$0.18) and up from $0.14 a year ago, signaling improving operating leverage. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Solid top‑line growth and return to GAAP profitability: Revenue was $897M, +23% YoY, and CoStar swung to net income (vs. a loss prior year), showing demand momentum across its platforms. Read More.

Solid top‑line growth and return to GAAP profitability: Revenue was $897M, +23% YoY, and CoStar swung to net income (vs. a loss prior year), showing demand momentum across its platforms. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted margin guidance and raised profitability targets: CoStar increased full‑year adjusted EBITDA guidance (and provided stronger FY and Q2 EPS ranges), which supports the view of accelerating adjusted profitability. Read More.

Management lifted margin guidance and raised profitability targets: CoStar increased full‑year adjusted EBITDA guidance (and provided stronger FY and Q2 EPS ranges), which supports the view of accelerating adjusted profitability. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company will use its website as a primary investor‑communications channel — useful for tracking releases and guidance but unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Read More.

Company will use its website as a primary investor‑communications channel — useful for tracking releases and guidance but unlikely to move the stock materially by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company research/data (e.g., London office leasing) continue to show product relevance, supporting long‑term TAM but not directly tied to near‑term stock moves. Read More.

Company research/data (e.g., London office leasing) continue to show product relevance, supporting long‑term TAM but not directly tied to near‑term stock moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain skeptical about near‑term profitability vs. growth spend (Homes.com): commentary and pre‑earnings positioning suggest the market is treating CoStar as a “show‑me” story, pushing the shares lower despite beats. Read More.

Investors remain skeptical about near‑term profitability vs. growth spend (Homes.com): commentary and pre‑earnings positioning suggest the market is treating CoStar as a “show‑me” story, pushing the shares lower despite beats. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media highlight that the stock dropped despite results — headlines point to mixed reactions (in‑line revenue vs. expectations and investor rotation), which can amplify intraday volatility. Read More.

Media highlight that the stock dropped despite results — headlines point to mixed reactions (in‑line revenue vs. expectations and investor rotation), which can amplify intraday volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader worries (e.g., AI disruption narratives) and varied analyst views/targets keep sentiment split; that uncertainty can weigh on the multiple until consistent margin expansion is visible. Read More.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,598.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $897.69 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business's revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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