CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 926.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,738 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 72,872 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CoStar Group by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CoStar Group by 25,650.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 515 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.50.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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