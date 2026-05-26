CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP Stake Lowered by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,512 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 32,072 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC's holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 727.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 860.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,604 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised CoStar Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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