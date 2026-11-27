Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 3,399.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,291 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 867,761 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.22% of CoStar Group worth $26,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $957,612,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $612,470,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $221,826,000. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $152,763,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $77,458,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John Hill sold 3,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $92,049.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,879.74. This represents a 13.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised CoStar Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $35.00 price target on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CoStar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $70.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $945.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Its services help property owners, investors, brokers, lenders and other industry participants research properties, evaluate markets and connect with buyers, tenants and service providers. The company's offerings include CoStar, a commercial real estate data and research platform; LoopNet, a commercial property marketplace; and Apartments.com, a rental housing platform. Its portfolio also includes Homes.com for residential real estate, STR for hospitality data and analytics, and Ten-X for online commercial property auctions.

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