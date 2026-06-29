Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases 9,449 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,075 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners' holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.43.

Read Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $109.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $137.46.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kimberly-Clark's payout ratio is 80.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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