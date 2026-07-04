Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,579 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 0.13% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,916 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $231,494.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,823,149.40. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 26,517 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $810,624.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 278,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,517,657.96. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,368 shares of company stock worth $2,092,671. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited NASDAQ: AOSL is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

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