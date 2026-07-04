Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,141 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Ichor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,333,902 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,444,000 after buying an additional 148,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,425 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,957,656 shares of the technology company's stock worth $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,417 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,449,082 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,419 shares of the technology company's stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.71.

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Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.58. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ichor's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ichor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ichor news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at $790,938.78. This trade represents a 24.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $403,637.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,694.75. This represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 79,447 shares of company stock worth $5,678,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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