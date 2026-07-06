Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH - Free Report) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,905 shares of the company's stock after selling 371,155 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC's holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 522.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,010 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,025 shares of the company's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 65.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,265 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,348 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.22 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a return on equity of 124.68% and a net margin of 10.37%.Aveanna Healthcare's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAH

Insider Activity

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder Paul R. Vigano sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $24,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 190,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,941.30. This trade represents a 94.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $24,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 190,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,522,941.30. This trade represents a 94.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,305,664 shares of company stock worth $215,555,910. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: AVAH is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna's offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

Further Reading

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