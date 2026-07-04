Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Adaptive Biotechnologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company's stock worth $89,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,635 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,855 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,670,000 after acquiring an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 6,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $110,941.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,405,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,320,222.98. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kyle Piskel sold 3,115 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $40,619.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 256,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,347,694. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,316 shares of company stock worth $11,655,488. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

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