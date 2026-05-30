Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,983 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105 over the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $167.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Melius Research set a $565.00 target price on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Up 32.8%

DELL opened at $420.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $429.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.82. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 324.36% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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