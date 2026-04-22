CPC Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BNY $BK

CPC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) by 320.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,346 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 57,429 shares during the period. BNY accounts for approximately 0.9% of CPC Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in BNY were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY by 639.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $771,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119,749 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,454,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BNY by 29.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank's stock worth $438,418,000 after buying an additional 906,218 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of BNY in the third quarter worth $65,973,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of BNY by 36.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,166,052 shares of the bank's stock worth $236,013,000 after buying an additional 577,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at BNY

In other BNY news, EVP Alejandro Perez sold 12,504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $1,713,173.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,613 shares in the company, valued at $8,578,607.13. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,238 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,487. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,091 shares of company stock worth $6,568,423. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

BNY Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BK stock opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.41. BNY has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.31. BNY had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BNY will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNY Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. BNY's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BNY in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on BNY from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on BNY from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BNY from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.35.

View Our Latest Report on BK

BNY Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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