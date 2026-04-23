CPC Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

CPC Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 8,947 shares during the period. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Badger Meter were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $173.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $197.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $166.38.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Richard Htwe bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.13 per share, for a total transaction of $197,421.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,936.39. This represents a 28.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst purchased 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $152.42 per share, for a total transaction of $502,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,098,781.46. This trade represents a 8.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,578 shares of company stock worth $1,409,142 and have sold 3,989 shares worth $596,002. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Badger Meter News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $122.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.23. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.09 and a 12-month high of $256.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $220.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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