CPC Advisors LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

CPC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up about 1.0% of CPC Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CPC Advisors LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Novem Group boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Novem Group now owns 318 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,674.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,145.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.60 and a 52 week high of $1,719.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business's revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 37.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CFO William George III sold 9,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.97, for a total transaction of $12,914,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 37,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,276,305.28. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total value of $13,608,468.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at $249,243,501.76. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FIX. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,732.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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