CPC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

CPC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,052 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 16,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $207.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 211,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,714,240.36. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,150. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.35 and a 200-day moving average of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Further Reading

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