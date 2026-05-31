Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL Holdings Raised by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL - Free Report) by 173.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 98,686 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.70% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 19.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,983 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $64,327,000 after acquiring an additional 237,741 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13,737.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,131 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $40,982,000 after purchasing an additional 923,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,413 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $43,930,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,278 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 182,533 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Freedom Capital upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $33.82 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.93. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $755.88 million, a P/E ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $874.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.89 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm's revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Cracker Barrel Old Country Store News

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About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

See Also

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