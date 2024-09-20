Free Trial
→ New President Kamala warning (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

Cracker Barrel Is at the Bottom of the Barrel: Time to Buy?

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Don Miller
September 20, 2024
Cracker Barrel Old Country store - HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20, 2022

Key Points

  • Cracker Barrel's struggles are not over but it is turning a corner, cheap, and pays a reliable dividend. 
  • Sell-side activity signals that the market is trading at a floor, limiting downside risks. 
  • Investors should expect volatility for the next quarter or two as an activity investor and a high short-interest impact the action. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

After years of struggling with COVID-related disruptions, labor shortages, inflation, and shifting consumer habits, Cracker Barrel NASDAQ: CBRL is turning a corner. The FQ4 and full-year 2024 results are lackluster, and the guidance is tepid, but it could have been worse, much worse, and there is an expectation that improvements will continue gaining traction in F2025. It may take time for the market to build a stronger base and set itself up to sustain a rally, but lower prices are unlikely, and there is a dividend to consider. 

A growing expectation for a distribution cut was among the factors driving the share price action over the past two years, confirmed last quarter. With the payment right-sized to the current operational quality, the payout ratio is a sustainable 30% of the 2025 outlook, yielding 2.4% to investors buying near the current lows. 

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Today

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. stock logo
CBRLCBRL 90-day performance
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
$41.91
+0.80 (+1.95%)
(As of 02:07 PM ET)
52-Week Range
$34.88
$83.51
Dividend Yield
2.39%
P/E Ratio
15.46
Price Target
$53.86
Add to Watchlist

Investors shouldn’t expect a dividend increase soon: sustainability is the operative word. Cracker Barrel has a fortress balance sheet that can sustain the current payment while it invests in its turnaround efforts. These include optimizing menu and price, remodeling, and improving customer experiences to drive revenue growth and widening margin. 

Cracker Barrel Struggles in Q4 Despite Growth

Cracker Barrel’s struggles are not over. The Q4 revenue of $894.4 million is up nearly 7% compared to last year, but due to one-offs like an extra 53rd week for the year and higher realized prices. Revenue is down 0.6% when adjusted for the additional week, and comp-store gains of 0.4% are due entirely to the 4.2% increase in average menu pricing. Retail sales, the higher margin business, contracted by 4.2% and suggests weakness will continue in F2025. Revenue is also below the consensus forecast, but that fact is offset by the revision trend, which feared much worse. 

Margin news is also mixed with the company’s costs rising at all levels on a GAAP and adjusted basis. However, the $0.98 in adjusted earnings is sufficient to sustain the company’s financial health while paying dividends despite falling short of the consensus. Inflation is expected to run at a low-single-digit pace in F2025 and will continue to pressure the margin until traffic trends improve.


Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Payments

Dividend Yield
2.37%
Annual Dividend
$1.00
Annualized 3-Year Dividend Growth
25.99%
Dividend Payout Ratio
36.90%
Next Dividend Payment
Nov. 13
CBRL Dividend History

The guidance is optimistic, aligning with the consensus estimates despite the decline in consensus posted over the past year. The takeaway is that analysts had feared worse, and revenue will hold steady in 2025 compared to the last two years, with a chance of outperformance on the top and bottom lines. 

There Is a Floor for Cracker Barrel’s Price Action

The sell-side, including analysts and institutions, has signaled a floor for the price action.  Although analysts have lowered their price targets this year, the market outran the trend and is now trading at the low end of the target range. Analysts rate the stock at reduce but see it trading with a low price of $42.00 and a consensus of $54.50, a gain of 27% when reached. Among the opportunities for investors is the potential for a revision trend as comps get easier and improvement efforts gain traction.

The institutions are buying Cracker Barrel. The broad group of institutions has bought on balance every quarter this year, and the activity ramped higher in Q3. Institutional activity also hit a multi-year high, aligning with bottoming action on the charts, and includes activist investor Sidar Biglari. Biglari is mounting a second attempt at taking control of the restaurant chain and is vying for up to ten seats on the board. Biglari is the chairman and CEO of Biglari Holdings, a conglomerate focused on restaurant chains Steak-n-Shake and Western Sizzlin’. 

Cracker Barrel Trading at Rock Bottom

Cracker Barrel’s shares moved higher on the news but continue to struggle with resistance. The bottom appears to be in place, and market sentiment is shifting, but a price reversal isn’t evident on the charts yet. The move has the market above the 9- and 30-day EMAs, which show a bullish crossover and provide a target for significant support that may lead to a reversal later this year. Shares of CBRL may retest that level soon and will likely provide a buying signal when they do. Short interest is also a factor, running near 12%. The shorts will continue to weigh on the action and provide ample fuel for a short-covering rally or short squeeze, so volatility is expected regardless of the stock price direction. 

Cracker Barrel CBRL stock chart

→ New President Kamala warning (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store right now?

Before you consider Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store wasn't on the list.

While Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Biglari (BH)
3.1818 of 5 stars
3.18 / 5 stars		$175.94-1.0%N/A3.94N/A
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)
4.916 of 5 stars
4.92 / 5 stars		$42.33+3.0%2.36%15.62Reduce$53.86
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
This Crypto Is Set to Explode in September
With thousands of cryptocurrencies out there, it's crucial to focus on the ONE that has the potential to make ...
Crypto 101 Media | Sponsored
7 of the Best Stocks to Buy Under $50
Stocks under $50 present investors with an interesting decision. On the one hand, these stocks are inexpensive...
MarketBeat
Biden’s Capital Gains Tax to Devastate Savings!
Don't let the corrupt elites dictate your future—ACT NOW! This guide is your first step towards financial inde...
Golden Crest | Sponsored
7 Meme Stocks That Investors Can Get Behind
Since 2020, meme stocks have become a new classification of stocks for investors to consider. Meme stocks refe...
MarketBeat
Biden to Launch “FedNOW” [Move Your Money Now]
Earlier this year President Biden signed the death warrant for America… Executive Order 14067 will essentia...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
7 Flying Car Stocks for Your 2024 Watchlist
Flying cars have been one of the more intriguing investments for speculative investors in the last 12 months. ...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks

With the VIX fear index experiencing its most significant jump in decades, investors are scrambling to reassess their strategies.

Related Videos

Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown
3 Top Market Leaders Splitting Their Stocks
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines