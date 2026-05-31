Crake Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,348 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 63,448 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 4.1% of Crake Asset Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $105,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $21,819,714.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This trade represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $420.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $106.38 and a one year high of $429.15.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 324.36%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA raised shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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