Crake Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the Internet television network's stock, valued at approximately $11,251,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Crake Asset Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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