Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 6,551.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,892 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of Crane NXT worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Crane NXT alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the first quarter worth approximately $10,874,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the first quarter worth $4,758,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 69,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Crane NXT by 12.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company's stock.

Crane NXT Trading Up 1.3%

CXT opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.63 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Securities raised Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 price target on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crane NXT

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crane NXT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crane NXT wasn't on the list.

While Crane NXT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here