Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Stock Holdings Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,028 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Crane NXT worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crane NXT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,800 shares of the company's stock worth $78,366,000 after purchasing an additional 214,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2,449.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,619 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 632.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,357,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,292 shares of the company's stock worth $73,678,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Crane NXT from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $67.00 target price on Crane NXT in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Crane NXT from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Crane NXT from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on CXT

Crane NXT Stock Down 0.0%

CXT stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Crane NXT had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $387.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crane NXT's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

Further Reading

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