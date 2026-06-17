Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,971 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,588 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.16% of nVent Electric worth $25,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Squared LP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Night Squared LP now owns 67,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $167.57 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $154.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $178.00.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 27,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $4,603,864.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,215,745.51. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at $38,250. This trade represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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