Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,195 shares of the bank's stock after selling 167,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Credicorp worth $283,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Credicorp by 122.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,556 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth $1,086,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the third quarter worth $3,924,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 40.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank's stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Credicorp by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,396 shares of the bank's stock valued at $316,202,000 after buying an additional 481,219 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Credicorp Trading Up 2.9%

BAP stock opened at $361.19 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $254.16 and a 1-year high of $413.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $370.13 and its 200-day moving average is $359.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The bank reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 29.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $473.00 to $458.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $482.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Credicorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAP

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company with its principal operations in Peru. Its businesses serve individuals, small businesses and corporate clients through banking, insurance, pension management, microfinance and investment services. Its subsidiaries and business units include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), microfinance provider Mibanco, insurer Pacífico, pension fund manager Prima AFP and investment banking and asset management firm Credicorp Capital. Together, they offer services such as deposits, lending, payments, insurance coverage, retirement savings and investment products.

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