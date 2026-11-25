Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP - Free Report) by 137.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832,396 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 481,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.88% of Credicorp worth $316,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,129,000. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,289 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,022,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,180 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Credicorp from $473.00 to $458.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Credicorp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $482.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Credicorp

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $341.95 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $251.22 and a 12 month high of $413.24. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $371.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.94. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The bank reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 29.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp is a financial services holding company based in Lima, Peru. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and retail banking, insurance, pension-fund management, investment banking, wealth management, microfinance and digital payment services. Its businesses include Banco de Crédito del Perú (BCP), the country's largest bank; Pacífico Seguros; pension administrator Prima AFP; investment and wealth-management firm Credicorp Capital; and microfinance bank Mibanco. BCP traces its history to 1889, when it was established as Banco Italiano.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Credicorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Credicorp wasn't on the list.

While Credicorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report