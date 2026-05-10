Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 104,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,458,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $478.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $746.33 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $747.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $435.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.07. The firm has a market cap of $841.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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