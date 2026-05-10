Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,392 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI - Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 6,392 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC's holdings in ATI were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in ATI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ATI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ATI by 12.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in ATI by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in ATI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Activity

In other ATI news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,168 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,414. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ATI from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered ATI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ATI from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATI

ATI Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $158.51 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $171.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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