Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $CRESY Stock Position Boosted by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,415,543 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. comprises about 3.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 6.99% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. worth $56,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 886,474 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 470,365 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,821 shares of the company's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Steadtrust LLC lifted its stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

In other Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. news, Director Eduardo S. Elsztain bought 8,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $94,141.41. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,854,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,143,257.67. The trade was a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain purchased 18,200 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,225,764 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,115.80. The trade was a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 85,618 shares of company stock valued at $912,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRESY. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on CRESY

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Price Performance

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.78 million for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.44%.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Profile

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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