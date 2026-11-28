Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944,259 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 278,963 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up approximately 2.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.44% of CRH worth $243,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in CRH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,024,839 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,079,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CRH by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,928,489 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $623,203,000 after buying an additional 216,822 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,186,541 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $228,994,000 after buying an additional 477,242 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 137.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,718,170 shares of the construction company's stock worth $225,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in CRH by 5.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,020,187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $216,160,000 after acquiring an additional 111,824 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CRH Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:CRH opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $78.62 and a twelve month high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.56 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CRH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $118.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on CRH from $157.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

Insider Activity at CRH

In other news, Director Siobhan Talbot acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $994,277.41. This trade represents a 23.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRH Profile

CRH plc is a global building materials company that supplies products and services used in construction and infrastructure projects. Its offerings include aggregates, cement, ready-m mixed concrete, asphalt and paving materials, as well as concrete products and construction accessories. The company serves customers across North America and Europe, with operations spanning the production and distribution of building materials and related solutions. Its products are used in projects such as roads, commercial and residential buildings, and other infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

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