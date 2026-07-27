Crh Plc $CRH Shares Purchased by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,777 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in CRH were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CRH alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336,754 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $245,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in CRH by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 49,121 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 31,311 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $99.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $93.58 and a 12 month high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. CRH had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is 28.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $141.19.

View Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CRH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CRH wasn't on the list.

While CRH currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here